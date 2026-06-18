Buildings use a lot of energy. Grocery stores, homes, office parks, shopping malls, and more – in America, building operations are responsible for 40% of energy usage, the equivalent of two Hiroshima-sized atomic bombs every minute.

The trouble is that buildings are terribly inefficient. The average American building wastes nearly a third of the energy it consumes from the grid. Heating and cooling run on full-blast in empty rooms, shoddy insulation lets energy escape willy-nilly, and outdated lightbulbs can do more to heat a room than illuminate it.

In response, a host of startups have stepped up to the plate to help building administrators save money by using energy more efficiently. Many of these startups are focused on energy management software, which is essentially a tool that ingests lots of data (utility bills, meter readouts, building system reports) and spits out suggestions (like “Fix HVAC unit #4”) or even fine-tunes a building’s energy controls (turning off the lights automatically when everyone leaves from work). It’s like a Fitbit: highlighting unhealthy habits and encouraging better alternatives.

North Carolinian Jeff Soplop founded Nimble Energy in 2022 to take the energy management space to the cutting edge. Jeff spent decades learning the ins and outs of energy management at Rockwell Automation and a number of startups before starting Nimble. To date, the company has raised millions of dollars in venture capital funding and has worked with major clients like the City of Cupertino. In his spare time, Jeff is a visiting lecturer at UNC Chapel Hill and an avid surfer.

Jonathan: Where are you from?

Jeff: I was born in Houston and then we lived in Delaware and then Buffalo and then we finally settled in Philadelphia. My dad was an engineer, and during those younger years we moved around quite a bit. By the time we got to the Philly area, I was eight. My parents are still there.

Jonathan: What did your dad do?

Jeff: He was an engineer for DuPont, wastewater and water management. DuPont has a bit of a sketchy environmental record, but his job was more on the environmental remediation side. He did that for a long time and helped clean up some of their historical sites where they had made a pretty big mess.

Jonathan: As you were growing up, did that influence you at all?

Jeff: I was more influenced by one of my teachers, a guy named Scott Bateman. I had him for fifth grade, but then I went on these summer trips that he ran for the next three or four years. Those trips had a major impact in terms of higher appreciation of the natural world and the responsibility that we have to take care of it. Students would go camp out somewhere. One of my favorite ones was the Worlds End State Park in Pennsylvania.

View from the Canyon Vista at Worlds End State Park. | Image credit: Wikipedia

Jonathan: If I met you in high school, what would my first impression have been?

Jeff: Probably that this guy’s pretty geeky, captain of the math team. I was certainly into math, science, computers; it was the rise of the internet. I liked to play sports as well. Basketball, soccer, and track were my main ones. And then later in life, I got into surfing.

Jonathan: You went to James Madison for college, and you worked on a project with NASA. Tell me more about that.

Jeff: The program I was in was called integrated science technology. It was like applied sciences: kind of like engineering, but these were emerging fields of engineering. I focused on energy and instrumentation of measurement and then had a minor in materials science. We had NASA grants at the university and I got to work on a few different projects there. One was thermal research on a material that they were considering using for the James Webb Telescope. I had a lab, and I got to develop the experiments myself with the professor helping me. We wrote a paper on it and we got to get that paper published. It was my intention to go work at NASA. But it was the early days of the Bush administration, and they put a hiring freeze on pretty much all federal hiring. That threw everything into a tailspin. So I did not go work at NASA full-time, but that was my original plan.

Jonathan: Later on, you went to UNC for journalism. Around the time of graduating from James Madison, did you consider doing journalism?

Jeff: Not at all. I was doing industrial work and then it started to merge into energy which had been a big focus of mine at JMU. I was becoming interested in writing and thinking that that was an area I wanted to do full-time. It was never a strength of mine; I like to go after areas that maybe aren’t my greatest strength and see if I can do better. But most of the work I did [in the journalism program] was focused on energy and energy economics. And that helped cement my focus on the energy side of things. I did things like writing for the Daily Tar Heel. I’m based here in Chapel Hill, so I wrote for the Chapel Hill Daily News. And now I get to teach at UNC. So that’s a real bonus.

Jonathan: At UNC, you would meet the woman who now does strategic communications for Nimble and also happens to be your wife, Julia. What’s the story there?

Jeff: [smiles] We were in the same program. We both got these fellowships called the Park Fellowship, and we met each other during the interview weekend where they were considering students for that fellowship, so before we ever even started the actual program. And you know, we were both dating other people at the time, but we were friends and we hung out together a lot that first semester. We went to an academic conference together in New Orleans with some of our other peers. At that point we were both available and the rest is history. New Orleans did the rest.

In the early 2000s, Jeff Soplop worked at a pharmaceutical software company that was acquired by Rockwell Automation in 2002. Founded as a manufacturer of industrial control equipment in 1903, Rockwell Automation was a global manufacturing technology powerhouse by the 2000s.

Jonathan: Did you see entrepreneurship in your future at all at that point?

Jeff: It was always something that I considered, and I kicked around a few earlier entrepreneurial endeavors that I tinkered with that never fully got off the ground, but it was always something that I was interested in. I had worked for a startup earlier in my career that had been acquired. I was working at Rockwell Automation, which had acquired that startup. After that, I would go on to work at multiple more startups. Probably the biggest challenge for me was by the time I started being ready to go back into the startup world, we were having kids, which was great, but I also couldn’t take the level of financial risk I could take five years ago. And so at that point I was like, “All right, I can at least work for startups that I’m really excited about, even if I’m gonna hold myself back from starting one.” It wasn’t until later in my career where another company that I was with exited that I was like, “Okay, now I can take on that risk and balance that against my family responsibilities.” I kind of knew at some point I would eventually take that plunge, but mostly worked with various startups for quite a while rather than being employee number one.

Jonathan: Can you tell me about one of those early startups you tried to get off the ground?

Jeff: One was an air quality monitoring application. I have a lot of experience with energy and environmental systems, but also instrumentation. I had this idea that that was an area of real weakness in homes– a lot of people are susceptible, not just to poor air quality from pollution, but even things like pollen. This was around the same time that devices like smart thermostats were starting to get a little bit more traction, early 2010s I would say. We made some progress, but never enough that we felt like we could get funding for it. Life took over and we all moved in different directions, but it was a fun project.

Jonathan: Was that discouraging at the time?

Jeff: I mean, it’s always about the learning for me. I’ve done undergrad and then grad school twice. It’s always about, “What can we get out of it, and then how can we apply it?” It was a really neat project to work on. I definitely learned a lot through doing it that I was able to utilize later on. I’ve always been very interested in the intersection of energy, environmental, and weather, and this sat right there. So no, it wasn’t too disappointing.

Jonathan: What was your time at Rockwell Automation like?

Jeff: The original company that I was with that was acquired by Rockwell was involved in manufacturing for pharmaceutical companies. But I wanted to get back into energy, and so I found my way to an energy solutions team that was more on the software and analytics side of the business. We were doing a lot of work with machine learning methods to optimize large, energy-using assets on the industrial side like boilers, chillers, and cooling towers. And then we did some work with higher education in central plants. I really got a taste for using these different energy data sets and machine learning to solve these problems. Machine learning was more nascent then. There was nothing off the shelf. We had to create everything ourselves– we had our own neural network engine. It was pretty expensive to use those methods, and so they had to have real payback in terms of the energy savings as well as operational and maintenance savings. Part of what I’ve been excited about over the years is the evolution of those capabilities to the point where we can apply methods that are pretty sophisticated. So it was very informative to the rest of my career, and I enjoyed it quite a bit. I did a few different things at Rockwell, but that was what I was doing up until the point where I dove back into the startup world.

Jonathan: What was the culture at Rockwell like at the time?

Jeff: It’s a big engineering company. It’s very heavily tilted towards the hardware side, and I was more of a software person, but it’s a great culture. People really are enthusiastic to solve big problems. Not very much a startup environment, but at least the group that I found myself in was integrating some acquisitions that they had made. We were able to do more innovation on the software side. I enjoyed it, and a lot of really smart people were there that I got to work with and a lot of really interesting projects that I got to work on that I still talk about today.

Jonathan: Who mentored you while you were there?

Jeff: Probably the biggest one was this guy, Ed Kubiak, who I worked with there and then he followed me after I left Rockwell to the next company, called Phoenix Energy Technologies. He came over there and ran sales. He’s a very smart guy. He sees the business development and the product side of things. He brought me into this group that was doing a lot of energy solutions work, and so that was very impactful on me. I was still pretty early in my career, and he gave me a lot of critical guidance and pushed me into projects where I could really try new things. He’s remained a friend and mentor over the years, and actually he was one of our first checks into Nimble Energy.

After leaving Rockwell Automation in 2010, Jeff joined California-based Phoenix Energy Technologies, an energy management software provider to commercial, industrial, and educational clients. Later, in 2015, he joined the consulting and technology services company ICF International, which partnered with the EPA to develop the ENERGY STAR program in 1992. In 2021, Jeff became the Chief Operating Officer at Recurve, the architect of a software platform for verifying building energy use.

The ENERGY STAR sticker on an appliance, which certifies its relative energy efficiency. | Image credit: Everything’s Yours Appliances

Jonathan: Throughout your career at Rockwell and then the startups you joined afterward, what did you notice about the state of energy management solutions at the time?

Jeff: They were starting to evolve and become more analytics-based. I’ve done a lot of work on both the demand side as well as the utility side, and I got to work across both of those areas. All of them were not very good at using data. On the building side, there were advances happening in control systems and progress being made there in some ways, but also still a lot of areas where I saw teams being held back and not really having the information that I thought they should have. On the utility side, I was consistently shocked by how out-of-date it felt like they were in terms of their capabilities to run effective programs and use data effectively. It was always like, “Wait, you have all this data at your fingertips and you’re barely even using it. How are you not using that yourselves and making it more available to your end customers?” So of course I found that surprising and always was trying to figure out, like, “What are the real barriers here?” Is it economics? Is it technology? Is it just incompetence? What’s actually holding people back in these areas? The reality is it’s a mix of all those different things. That was a big question that I was always very interested in: “Why aren’t people using data to drive more optimization and better decision-making?” As a data person, it all felt very intuitive to me, but I started to realize over those years that it didn’t necessarily click the same way for the vast majority of other people who weren’t thinking about data 24/7. That led me to think more about the communications and behavioral aspects of what we have to do to make this stuff resonate. I got to work on a lot of that as I started to move forward in my career. I ran behavioral energy programs at ICF. So it was fun to be able to start to unpack why people don’t care more about this. And that’s been a question I’ve been focused on for quite a while. How do we get people to care more about using data to make better decisions in energy?

Jonathan: I want to drill down on the missing information piece a little more. What was missing in some of the projects you were seeing?

Jeff: Even just the ability to see how things are operating or really understand the economics. Like we see all the time now in solar projects, there will be situations where it’s like, “Yeah we rolled this solar out five years ago, and maybe there’s a portal out there, and we can monitor generation.” Do you really understand the economics, and how does that tie back to your rates and tariffs and what’s going to the grid and what’s being used onsite, and how might you roll this out further? And it’s like, “Well, no we don’t have any of that, but look, I can see how much my [solar] array is producing.” Maybe you have enough to scratch the surface, but you’re not really answering the deeper questions. That’s the part I’ve always been interested in trying to get people excited about.

Jonathan: As you were working at these energy solutions companies, were your clients frustrated? Were they just confused? What was their response like?

Jeff: Across the different sectors that I’ve worked in, people almost always will say, “We wish we had more data. We wish we could use it more effectively.” But saying that is very different from being willing to take action on it. That gap can often be quite large, and it’s often explained by the fact that people are busy and that working with these types of data sets is difficult. They don’t always understand how critical that information can be or how many opportunities they might be missing by not filling in that gap. It’s usually easy when I go into an organization to get people to offer some admission that they’re not doing as much as they could. That’s very different from them being like, “Yeah, we’re really motivated to solve that ourselves.” In a lot of people’s minds, you’re just talking about more work.

Jonathan: Across the number of startups that you’ve worked at, was there ever an “aha” moment or was it more of a gradual realization?

Jeff: At Phoenix Energy, I was running an analytics and consulting team and really saw that even if we provided greater insights, if they weren’t targeted and packaged correctly, and really tightly connected to what they needed to solve the problem, that the gap of action would still exist. We worked to overcome that by integrating outputs that we would create with certain business rules. So that would allow, for instance, a truck roll to happen when a certain scenario came up that previously would have required the operations team to make a decision. Then at ICF I did a lot of behavioral work– testing out the messages and the way we present information across different groups. I did it both for residential and commercial customers. It was especially interesting on the commercial side to find the messaging that would really resonate and generate more action. I became convinced that the data itself is not enough. We have to wrap that around the right messaging, the right framing, the right timing, in order to spur action. I became more and more interested in where energy and behavior tie together.

Jonathan: That gap between knowledge and action is so fascinating across the industry.

Jeff: On the energy side, we see that all over the place. When I was at UNC, I wrote my thesis on the rise of electric vehicles. It’s great to see that those are now starting to take off. But there’s still a huge gap between people being willing to purchase an EV and actually getting one. It’s for a lot of different reasons. Sometimes it’s economics, sometimes it’s uncertainty about reliability. A lot of people still have a lot of range anxiety. Generally, people like the idea of electrified vehicles, cleaner air, being able to charge at home, and lower fuel costs, but that doesn’t mean it’s a foregone conclusion that everybody’s going to go out and buy one. It takes a long time to get people on board with it.

Jonathan: Let’s talk about Nimble now. What made you decide you wanted to build a startup rather than building the technology at Recurve or other startups you’ve worked at in the past?

Jeff: I’d been thinking about it for a long time. Honestly, the Recurve experience was not the most positive for me. I was the COO there, and the CEO was very difficult to work with, to put it minimally. It was important to me to think about what I do next and having a little bit more agency over that. That was probably the last push I needed to go ahead and jump in. I’d been having a growing conviction for years that there was a better way to do things. But to help teams reach that better way, the technology had to carry more of the burden. It wasn’t just enough that we could find insights and analyze data. We had to effectively do a lot of the work to the point where it was as easy as possible for them to act on it. I was very convinced that if we put that type of solution in the market, it would change the nature of how energy and sustainability teams worked. I felt like the market was really ready for that and that existing solutions failed to deliver it. Having followed machine learning for a long time, I felt like technology had evolved to the point where we could implement very sophisticated strategies cost-effectively for organizations of all sizes.

Jonathan: Every startup goes through ups and downs, especially in its early years. What have been some of the hardest seasons at Nimble?

Jeff: It’s always hard to get something off the ground. We were lucky in that we were able to get the first version of our platform together with a small team. I was full-time, but everybody else was part-time. We were able to get some early customers and start putting it together. The biggest challenge is that I always wanted to move as quickly as possible. To create that first version of the platform, we had to create something that was commercially viable but not nearly as differentiated as I would have liked it to be right out of the gate. In the software space, generally if you’re going to get funding, you’ve got to show quickly that your product is commercially viable. That means you’ve got to bring it to market pretty early on, even if it falls short of where you would like it to ultimately be. Now we’re getting to run harder at those higher-order capabilities that we couldn’t get in the MVP. Of course, there are all the other challenges of fundraising and convincing investors that what you’re doing is different and that you have a real market to go after. I have enough experience in the venture space and fundraising that I probably had it a little bit easier. But I was still a first-time founder. The market’s going to look more skeptical even if you’ve got successful exits that you’ve been a part of when you haven’t done the whole “founder through exit” thing yourself before. Overcoming those perceptions takes time.

Jonathan: How did you communicate early on that Nimble was different from its competitors?

Jeff: I worked on some of those competing solutions myself in the past, so I knew them really well, and I knew what their limitations were. I could speak directly to what the current state of the market was and the fact that these were large markets and growing problems we needed to solve. What resonated with our investors most was my ability to say, “We’re going to leapfrog some of these existing solutions and become a market leader relatively quickly.” We’re consistently winning now against some of the more entrenched competitors. When people see how our platform operates and how much more proactive and intelligent it is, that resonates a lot.

Jonathan: You started with K-12 school buildings, right? How did you land on that?

Jeff: I knew the market well and already had some connections in the space. Energy and utilities are usually their second-largest operating expense after staff, so a big area of focus was to keep that under better control. I was pretty confident that if we started out with a focus in K-12, we could get some early traction and then leverage that to get into other markets. So it was mainly based on my experience. Utilities are a large market, but it’s very difficult to sell to utilities and convince them, as a startup, to buy something from you with no references. We were able to put something together that could serve K-12 customers out of the gate and allow us to work our way up the value chain.

Jonathan: How did you recruit your first employees?

Jeff: It was the people I knew and had worked with over the years. That was the pool that I was able to dip into pretty effectively and pull together data and engineering resources. We got to build a platform. That was the big initial focus. The biggest challenge is making sure you can find folks that are really going to be engaged and willing to work for sweat equity to start. Some people will talk a big game, but they will not dig in and grind and get it done. We had a couple of those early on who had the skill sets, but it was clear this was not a priority. They weren’t getting much done. We had to cut some of them pretty early on.

Jonathan: How did you pitch your former colleagues to come and join Nimble?

Jeff: I wrote a business plan. I turned that business plan into a pitch deck, and I even paid a little bit of money to have a design company help me make it look nice. I had my experience and some successful exits to point to. That got people excited along with the problems we were trying to solve. People like the idea of a startup: “I can be a bigger player. I can really innovate.” I was like, “Look, you can actually keep your full-time job. You don’t need to commit to this full-time immediately. In fact, by the time you do need to commit to that, we’ll try to raise some money and get you a salary.” The biggest challenge was that we always wanted more bandwidth than people could offer and we had to come up with expectation-setting around how many hours is worth what kind of equity. I was able to find people who were dependable, who did great work, but could do it part-time until we could get them full-time. That worked for us. It would have been great to have had three or four of us at the very beginning who could have dug in immediately full-time, but that just wasn’t realistic. I prioritized getting people with the right skill sets and the right commitment that I knew would become full-time hires for us.

Jonathan: What’s next for Nimble?

Jeff: Where we’re going is deeper personalization and making it easier for every stakeholder to get the right information. That’s easier said than done, and it does blend together the data analytics and technology side along with the behavioral and communication pieces. It’s looking more like a virtual member of your team that’s always there. There are still reports, there are still dashboards, there’s still a login and an interface, but my expectation is that those will become a smaller part of the overall experience. More of it will be this interactive component that our platform has with its users. With that comes opportunities for us to touch more things that they’re interested in– moving into the controls layer, moving into areas like brokering and maybe even financing. We’re moving deeper and deeper into other parts of the energy stack. I do see us at some point starting to work with more utilities directly, similar to some of the work I did at ICF. There’s still a massive need for that. Utilities are still very far behind the eight-ball in those areas. As our platform continues to evolve along those lines, we’ll bring together both the demand side and the supply side more intelligently. For the time being, we’re staying focused on that customer side. I’m excited about where energy overall is evolving, and it’s becoming more market-based, time-of-use-based, and requires thoughtful strategies. I think that’s going to be a win for everybody in the long term, but it’s certainly going to cause some complexity in the short term.

Jonathan: What’s your advice for young people who want to start something in the energy space?

Jeff: Do it for the right reasons: because it’s an area that you care about and want to learn from. Don’t do it with the expectation that you’re going to build a world-beating startup that’s going to be worth billions of dollars. That might happen. It probably will not. That’s just the reality. But if you do it for the right reasons, you’re going to come out of it with the experience that you can leverage and use for different things regardless. As long as you have the right mindset going in, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be motivated to build a great company. You should. That’s the reason you’re doing it. But the reality is it’s very difficult to launch a startup. There’s a reason that the vast majority of them effectively fail. But there’s just no better learning opportunity than when you are younger, just coming out of school, because you have more capacity to take risks and you have fewer responsibilities. You can balance launching a startup with another job. It gets a little more difficult later on in life as you marry and have kids. For the folks that have the right attitude, it’s going to be a great experience regardless of what the outcome is. ■

JEFF SOPLOP is the founder and CEO of Nimble Energy.

JONATHAN BELL is an incoming engineer at Sargent & Lundy.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.