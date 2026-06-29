The InterTie

The InterTie

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Joshua Hershey's avatar
Joshua Hershey
8h

Fitting tributes to exemplary teachers. They were a delight to read!

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2d

Congratulations, Jonathan on earning a position at Sargent and Lundy!

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