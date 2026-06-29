Graduating from college would not have been possible were it not for the instruction and encouragement of dozens of people over the last few years (the last decade plus, really). This piece highlights just a tiny fraction of them. I met with some of them for a few hours, and others I’ve known for many years. Some directly mentored and instructed me; others taught me much by example. But all of them have left their mark on me for the better. There are several others, closer mentors and role-models, who have impacted me on a deeper, more personal level. You know who you are. To all of you: thank you.

Ilya: Winter ‘25

“Alright, let’s get started,” he projected with a friendly smile on his face.

Quickly, the midsized lecture hall’s echoing hum fell to silence in anticipation. Of all professors, Ilya Mikhelson most deserved – in our minds – to be addressed as “Professor.” But to us, he was simply, endearingly, “Ilya.”

It was the dead of winter. The leaves had long ago flown off with the birds. Unbearably cold, it was rumored that you could see gray droplets of Lake Michigan freeze in midair as waves crashed against the rocky coastline.

We felt like we were barely treading water. It was among the most difficult classes I have ever taken. The goal, a few weeks prior, seemed simple: create a circuit board. This circuit board would, once functional, capture several images per second and upload them in real-time to a website. A webcam. As our bright-eyed enthusiasm soon turned to labored plodding, Ilya brought a determined eagerness to every Tuesday and Thursday when the class met. He was the Santa Claus of the department, if Santa Claus was jacked instead of paunchy and wore fitted polos instead of crimson velvet. We grew up believing teachers like him could exist, but we were never really sure until first having him earlier in freshman-year linear algebra.

“Today, we’re going to discuss something that many textbooks consistently get wrong.” That was Ilya – he never took a fact at face value. He ran through the maze of a topic himself, and when he had finished, came to class ready to personally guide us through the most optimal path, pointing out snares and shortcuts along the way. He was thorough and articulate.

Where other engineering professors elicited a low groan from every raised hand, Ilya got us to sing. My partner, Breindel, and I spent hours in a barely-windowed dungeon in the engineering building, poking and prodding our circuit board that winter. Ilya taught us the joy of building things. Under his instruction, we burrowed into a sprawling codebase and carefully soldered our board like surgeons in a high-stakes operating room. Finally, eyelids heavy, we turned our little webcam on one more time. At the last minute, pale-white ceiling tiles came into view. I waved my hand. A long delay later, my hand waved behind the little window of our website. It worked, barely, but it worked nonetheless. My partner and I celebrated like NFL superstars.

Thank you, Ilya.

Konrad: Summer ‘23

We got out of the car, the Kentucky morning sun deflecting off the pavement beneath us. We waded through tall grass towards the bright array, past the chainlink fence. Carefully, he set down his tools, put on his gloves, and creaked open the electrical box. Clouds lazily drifted in the reflection of the solar panels above our heads.

He paused before beginning, looked back, and instructed us, “Don’t try this yourselves.” Later that summer, I would get shrimp tacos with Konrad and hear his story. Many summers ago, he trained as an electrician. He was an engineer, but he wasn’t afraid to let that stop him from doing what needed to be done. He could do the work of a technician, an installer, or an electrician.

Where others saw notes on a page, Konrad heard the music. He would give a passing glance to a drawing, of the kind that an untrained eye would realize was a building rooftop only after minutes of concentration, and immediately tell that there wasn’t enough room for a maintenance tech to pass between the solar panels. From him that summer, I learned that doing enables seeing. He spent weekends installing solar panels for friends, and it made him a better engineer; he could imagine building what he designed. He is a practitioner of a long-forgotten trade, a craftsman-engineer.

Thank you, Konrad.

Kaleb: ‘24 - ‘25

We slowly wandered into the drab dorm basement for another Wednesday late-night team meeting. Midterms and projects weighed on us. Our team of RAs was small, and morale – positive or negative – spread quickly.

He informed us that he would be taking the next few days off. Not for vacation, or for a family emergency, but to attend a residential services convention. I had no idea such a thing existed. Kaleb was our boss, a “Residential Director,” and he took his job very seriously.

Stretched thin and underpaid, it was easy to bring an arm-full of complaints to meetings as an RD. Not Kaleb. He came to meetings sometimes with cookies, and always with a genuine smile. He had a laugh that could carry all the way down the hall.

One-on-one meetings with Kaleb included, of course, the usual, “How are your residents doing?” and “I see you’ve got one more community-building event to host this month” and the like. But he also took an interest in me that went beyond the checklists. I knew he had a lot on his mind as the chair – it seemed – of every residential services committee on campus. But he always took time to ask how I was feeling about classwork, how the job search was going, and, earnestly, “How are you?” He cared about each of us.

Thank you, Kaleb.

Blake: Summer ‘24

California’s deadliest wildfire took hours to raze Paradise but decades to ignite. Decades of mergers and acquisitions, lost files, and forgotten assets – effectively, the kindling that piled up in the middle of California’s tinderbox. Pacific Gas & Electric.

The summer I worked for PG&E, I learned a new phrase: pencil whip. Verb. “To complete a form, record, or document without having performed the implied work or without supporting data or evidence.” Near the remote, northern town of Paradise sat an electrical transmission tower that had been pencil whipped for years. Rust and negligence left the tower paper-thin until strong winds broke a hook, sending sparks flying into the dry brush.

At first, I didn’t quite know what to make of my coworkers. They all seemed pretty normal. They came to work on time, chatted happily with each other, sipped coffee from big Thermoses, went fishing or hiking on the weekends, and worked hard. They were, on the whole, proud of where they worked. None of them struck me as the evil arsonist type.

A friendly, mustached man in a beige PG&E button-up met me at the door on my first day. Blake and I spent hours that summer driving with the other interns and new full-timers up and down Northern California, touring PG&E’s hydro powerhouses. Blake taught me a lot about how the grid works, but he also taught me about how companies work. Of course, no one set out to start that fire. No one designed the electrical equipment to malfunction or purposefully ordered the inspection crews to do a shoddy job. The fire, in a sense, emerged from the corporate culture. A healthy “speak up” culture was given no place to grow. Up and down the corporate ladder, efficiency and margin were prioritized over safety and reliability.

Blake taught me how a company begins to turn itself around. I entered every powerhouse knowing I had the authority to stop the tour if I ever felt unsafe – the right to speak up had no correlation with seniority. Everyone at PG&E was required to read California Burning, an exposé of the mismanagement that led to the fire. Responsibility, generally speaking, fell on all of our shoulders: it wasn’t “T&D’s problem” or “an issue with Generation” or “General Construction’s fault.” We were becoming more and more like a team. Blake showed me all these things.

He also revealed California’s stunning beauty to me. He pointed out his favorite hiking trails as we rode through forested hills, and he recommended activities for me to fill my weekends with. From my time with Blake, a portrait of a company emerged. The scars that PG&E tore in that beautiful place were still fresh, but the company was in a markedly better place. My coworkers and I were employees, but we were also ratepayers. Collectively, we set the price for electricity and paid it. There was a pride that came from knowing the lights would turn on because your company made it so. Blake taught me to share in that pride.

Blake always told us, “The trust bucket is knocked over in one kick but built back up drop by drop.” He taught me to take pride in working alongside the people who tirelessly worked to fill that bucket back up.

Thank you, Blake.

Taylor: Summer ‘25

“All ready?”

I shook his hand, and he led me into the dark, cavernous control room. The late summer sun was just beginning to rise over northern Indianapolis. Prominently on the wall opposite to the entrance glowed a map of the Midwest with dozens of blinking lights – a map of the grid. Numbers flashed and changed with quiet speed on screens beside the map, and a handful of operators picked up telephones or pecked at keypads across the room. He signed me into a binder on a table beside the door before leading me to a seat next to his. Quickly, he resumed typing, cross-referencing his monitors, and answering phone calls from his headset for a few seconds at a time. I looked around the room, trying to grasp at something with which to begin my questions.

I was grateful that Taylor allowed me to shadow him that early morning, but it was early nonetheless, and I rubbed my eyes a few times before he flipped up the mic on his headset. He began explaining how to operate the grid. The largest machine on Earth. A phone call interrupted him every few minutes, he paused to verify a number on his screen, and continued. It was as if he personally led me through the imperial gates, up the emerald steps, and pulled back the curtain himself.

Throughout that morning, the steady hum of keys clacking in the background, Taylor expanded acronyms, highlighted maps, and taught me how to listen. He explained that he had been burned at previous companies by a recurring trope: a young, overly confident engineer struts into the room a few hours after a problem arises and assumes he knows everything. To him, the technician who first discovered the problem is an obstacle in his way. He recklessly jabs at the stalled equipment, scribbles a few hasty notes, and rushes back upstairs to management. The engineer is the lead role; the technician, a mere extra.

Taylor explained to me that this was all backwards. The operators, technicians, electricians, fabricators – the boots on the ground – these are the people closest to the problem. Listen to them well, ask them detailed questions, and you resolve one of the most pernicious points of friction at engineering companies the world over. Listen well.

Thank you, Taylor. ■

JONATHAN BELL is an incoming engineer at Sargent & Lundy.