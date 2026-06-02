Every time you flip a switch, turn on a coffee maker, or charge your phone, you are tapping into one of the largest networks in the world: the power grid. Millions of miles of power lines sprawl across the U.S. alone, an energy highway that needs to adapt to changing demand within seconds. Every time you make a call or watch a show on Netflix, you’re tapping into another one of the country’s largest networks– telecommunications. AT&T alone operates 75,000 cell towers in the U.S., not to mention millions of miles of fiber optic cable.

Hudson Gilmer, co-founder of energy equipment provider LineVision, has had an incredible career as an executive in both of these industries. He has spent nearly four decades navigating a maze of technical and regulatory hurdles to build trailblazing companies, first in telecom and then in energy.

Hudson started LineVision in 2018 with co-founders Nate Pinney and Jon Marmillo to test a seemingly simple hypothesis: if the power grid is like a road network, what if you could increase the speed limit? Today, LineVision is a major vendor in the power industry. The company has partnerships with massive utilities like National Grid in the UK and Avangrid in New York, monitoring hundreds of miles of power lines and saving clients tens of millions of dollars.

Before starting LineVision, Hudson was an executive at the energy analytics companies EnerNOC, EnvaPower and Genscape, after earning an MBA at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Before that, he worked as a director at AT&T and an internet routing startup called Avici Systems.

Hudson’s father, George, was a preeminent scientist at Bell Labs, AT&T’s famous research group. During Hudson’s childhood in the 70s and 80s, AT&T developed many inventions that are the backbone of the modern world, like the programming language C, the transistor, the solar panel, and the first transatlantic fiber-optic telephone cable.

Jonathan: You went to college at the University of Toronto– did you grow up in the Toronto area?

Hudson: No, I was born in Virginia, but grew up mostly in northern New Jersey. My dad was a physicist and materials scientist at Bell Laboratories for most of his career, so we lived there. My mom had an uncle living in Toronto, and I had been accepted by Carnegie Mellon, which was my top choice in the States, but had also applied to the University of Toronto almost as an afterthought. The more I thought about it, the more I was intrigued by the idea of going to school north of the border. I also wasn’t 100% sure I wanted to do computer science, which is what I was planning to do at CMU. A broader university felt like it might give me more optionality… and the male-female ratio was more favorable.

Jonathan: If I met you when you were in high school, what would my first impression have been?

Hudson: I was a nerd. I wasn’t especially extroverted. I was a swimmer, and I would say I was a late bloomer. I became more extroverted in college, partly because Canadians are culturally a little quieter, so on that spectrum I was a little more outgoing. [laughs] I look back on my high school years and I didn’t really flourish. I always tested much higher than my grades. I went to a very good public high school, but it didn’t light many fires for me.

Jonathan: Tell me more about what you were like as a kid.

Hudson: One thing that excited me at an early age was making money and starting companies. I had a bunch of jobs throughout high school, and a friend and I started a landscaping company. We went to the wealthy suburb near us and made good money doing that. Another friend and I started a ski club and incorporated it because the school wanted nothing to do with it. I was drawn to entrepreneurial projects outside of school.

Jonathan: Did you see yourself doing something within entrepreneurship in your future?

Hudson: I don’t know that I saw that clearly until I went to do my MBA at MIT Sloan.There’s something in the water there. MIT has a great ecosystem bringing together cutting edge science and technology, venture capital and incubators. The courses I took there really demystified the idea of taking that leap. I was also influenced by my dad. He was a scientist at Bell Labs. At the time, it wasn’t about applied research; it was much more pure research. His specialty was simulation, modeling crystal growth using the Cray supercomputer. Eventually, he and a colleague built their own parallel computer because they couldn’t get enough time on the Cray. They were modeling how impurities come into silicon and so on. He published probably close to 100 papers in the field. The idea of building models interested me and became a common thread throughout my career. My first job after undergrad was with AT&T, back in New Jersey, where I built an expert system to optimize how they designed data networks. I’m dating myself, but this was before the internet.

The Cray supercomputer, used by Bell Labs for simulations and Mick Jagger’s team for rendering the music video for “Hard Woman.” | Image credit: The Atlantic

Jonathan: Do you remember conversations with your dad about his time there at Bell Labs?

Hudson: Physics was his passion. It was the golden years of Bell Labs, when the best and brightest in various fields from around the world would come and work there. I remember him collaborating with colleagues from Russia, Japan, Spain — you name it. We’d have them over to the house, which was pretty cool. But he had no entrepreneurial bone in his body. That probably came more from my mom, who, as a 19-year-old in the Netherlands, got a one-way ticket on a boat and came to the U.S. to enter a nursing program at the University of Virginia. She was much more the risk-taker and an entrepreneur in mindset.

Jonathan: What initially brought you to AT&T? Was it the connection with your father in Bell Labs?

Hudson: No, not at all. I had worked summers doing database programming, along with a lot of temp work. One of the companies I worked for was AT&T, and they liked what I was doing, so they hired me. I graduated in 1990, which was a tough economy. There weren’t many options. [laughs] But it worked out well for me.

Jonathan: What do you remember about the culture there at AT&T?

Hudson: You learn a lot from your first job, and I still remember my first boss, who was a mentor of mine for a long time. It was a big company. You’d have reorganizations, and suddenly a project you had spent the last six months working on would get terminated. You didn’t really feel that what you were doing was necessarily impactful in the grand scheme of things. I worked for three years at AT&T in New Jersey, where their headquarters was. Then the company bought a small company called Unitel, which was the first competitor to Bell Canada. Bell Canada had been a monopoly, and Unitel was setting up data networks and selling competitive services. I raised my hand for an expat assignment to go there as part of the initial AT&T team managing the acquisition. That was a great experience because you had the best of both worlds: the support of the big company behind you, but a much smaller, more entrepreneurial team culture. I had spent four years in Toronto as an undergraduate, so I had a lot of friends there, and my girlfriend at the time was there. We had to fight not just commercial battles, but regulatory battles to overcome some of the anti-competitive practices of the former monopoly.

Jonathan: You’ve spoken a little bit about some of the parallels between your time there and your experience in the energy industry. What did you learn that you carried with you into the energy space?

Hudson: Telecom and the utility energy markets have many parallels. Both are regulated, network-based service industries. There are strong economies of scale. In telecom, the monopoly was blown away by both legal action and technology, particularly the internet. That hadn’t yet happened in the energy industry. I had this hypothesis that I could take what I had learned in telecom, where we had already seen the disruption and decentralization that came with technology and deregulation, and apply it to the utility energy space, which was probably a decade or more behind.

Jonathan: What came next?

Hudson: After spending a couple of years in Canada working on what became AT&T Canada, my girlfriend and I decided we wanted to go to Europe. She won a Rotary scholarship to study in Belgium, and I was able to get another expat assignment as AT&T was setting up a joint venture with the Dutch, Swiss, Swedish, and Spanish national phone companies. We were building the first pan-European telecom service provider. Conveniently, it was located just outside Amsterdam. My mom was one of 10 children, so I had a lot of family there. I spent five years there, first as an expat and then joining the local company. It was similar to what I had experienced in Toronto, but on a larger scale. It was fascinating because we were doing it across multiple European countries and cultures.

Founded 27 miles northwest of Boston in 1996, the startup Avici Systems rode the dot-com high of the late 90s. The company designed high-speed networking devices — routers capable of processing trillions of bits per second — for telecom giants like AT&T. But as the dot-com facade fell, Avici came down with it. Headcount dropped from 200 in 2000 to 14 in 2009, and so did its stock on the Nasdaq.

Jonathan: Where does Avici fit in?

Hudson: That came after we returned to the Boston area. I initially had an idea for an entrepreneurial project that I ended up not pursuing. I spent a few months working on it and then realized I needed a job. [laughs] Avici had been a competitor to Cisco and had developed technology for modular, scalable core routers — terabit routers. AT&T was our biggest customer. It was the poster child of the dot-com boom and bust: a unicorn for a nanosecond, then crashing down to earth. It was interesting to be inside of that.

The Kronan Herrcykel, modeled after a Swedish military bike used in the 40s and 50s. | Image credit: Wikipedia

Jonathan: You mentioned an entrepreneurial idea that you had before joining Avici. Tell me more about that and what happened.

Hudson: I’ve always been a cyclist, and Amsterdam is a cyclist’s mecca. More people commute by bicycle than by car. While we were there, these Swedish army bikes came out. They were called Kronans. A couple of guys in Sweden had bought surplus army bikes and sold them through the internet. They were super simple, with coaster brakes, and could be flat-box shipped, so you didn’t have to go through a bike shop. They were sold in bright colors, had a funky retro look, were pretty indestructible, and were perfect city bikes, with an upright riding style and relatively thick tires. I thought they could catch on in the U.S., and was negotiating to obtain distribution rights for the North American market. Long story short, there was a combination of issues. They had another party involved and were trying to play us off each other without being totally transparent. I also had a lawyer advise me on some liability concerns about the business model. I tried seeding the market with a few of them. They were well received, but it was probably a little ahead of its time. I ended up needing to move on to something more stable.

Meanwhile, the 1990s and early 2000s were some of the wildest decades for the energy industry. Prior to the 90s, an electric utility owned and operated every part of its regional grid, from power plants to distribution lines. In the late 90s, American legislators pushed the country away from that centralized, monopolistic model in the hopes of lowering electricity rates for consumers.

Under the new model, power plants from different companies could theoretically compete with each other for the same customers. This established the need for neutral, third-party market operators, known as Independent System Operators (ISOs), such as PJM and ISO New England: clearing houses for wholesale electricity trading.

In the early 2000s, market operators began formalizing a concept known as “demand response.” Instead of investing expensive capital to build power plants, a utility could pay its customers to use less electricity, lowering demand. Startups like Boston-based EnerNOC began popping up around the idea that you could bundle demand and sell it as a sort of insurance. On a hot day, as thousands of AC units cranked up and electricity demand soared, industrial facilities could be paid to pause operations for a couple of hours, easing strain on the grid.

Jonathan: While you were at Avici, or even before that, were you thinking about the energy industry?

Hudson: I had always been interested in the energy industry. Some people are great at juggling multiple interests. For me, if I’m doing something, I’m all in on it. I wouldn’t say I was actively pursuing anything in energy at that point, but from a personal interest standpoint, I had always read articles and books about it.

Jonathan: You went onto MIT– what do you remember about your time there? You were looking for a change, I’m assuming. Is that what motivated you to go to MIT?

Hudson: I had always had this interest in energy, and part of my plan was to use my time at Sloan to transition from telecom into energy. While my formal degree is an MBA, one of the amazing things about MIT is that you can sit in on and audit classes in any field. In addition to my core curriculum, I sat in on electric network modeling classes and took a seminar on energy policy. There were also a lot of project-based classes, and almost all of my projects were energy-related.

Jonathan: What was it that fascinated you about energy at the time?

Hudson: I felt like we were overdue for a transition. I had looked at renewables. I had done a project on peak oil. I was diving in deep on the technologies — solar, storage, wind, and grid technology. At the time, climate wasn’t as much the motivating factor. That came later. But I’ve always had this abhorrence of waste. If you’ve got a free resource, why wouldn’t you use it instead of drilling oil out of the ground? That was part of what interested me.

Jonathan: While you were at MIT, was it at all a thought in your head that, “Hey, I could meet my potential co-founder for something here?”

Hudson: While at Sloan, I formed a team and entered the $100K business plan competition with a project I led called Power Sentinel. People buy a lot of backup generators, and when they actually need them, the dirty secret is that many don’t function properly. The concept was a downstream revenue stream for generator dealers: using technology to regularly test the backup generator, deliver a service-level agreement around its reliability, and provide the infrastructure to enable that. We built a good plan and made it all the way to the semifinals. I’m still in touch with the partners from that project. I did a separate project called Entrepreneurship Lab, where you work on a project with an early-stage company. I worked with EnerNOC, which became Enel X. They were one of the leaders in demand response. They hired me upon graduation, and one condition was that I stopped my work on Power Sentinel.

Jonathan: Tell me more about the project with EnerNOC.

Hudson: The project we worked on for EnerNOC through the Entrepreneurship Lab class was a market analysis of the utility market. EnerNOC took advantage of the fact that in deregulated markets like PJM or New England, there are capacity payments. You can sell capacity into these markets. You can bid, and they clear every month. Most of the capacity at the time was provided by big, traditional gas-fired or coal generators. EnerNOC and others in demand response started bidding demand-side resources into those existing capacity markets. The question EnerNOC wanted us to answer was: in non-deregulated markets like the Southeast and Southwest, could they sell those capabilities directly to utilities? How receptive would utilities be to this turnkey solution? Would they want to build it themselves? Would they view EnerNOC as a competitor? It was fun. I guess we did a good job because they chose to hire me. [laughs]

Jonathan: Some other energy leaders, entrepreneurs, came out of EnerNOC. What was the culture there like at the time at EnerNOC?

Hudson: They recruited really talented people, but at the time there wasn’t an abundance of people with experience in these energy markets. They would hire smart kids from top schools with a couple of years of consulting experience and teach them about the energy industry. It was a super high-energy, high growth, high-expectations culture, but it also had an “always on” expectation. Employees were expected to answer emails and do work around the clock. There weren’t many people with young kids in the company. I learned a ton about the energy markets and wouldn’t trade that experience for the world, but it was tough to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, a host of energy startups were founded around the concept of providing data to energy traders. For instance, Cambridge, MA-based EnvaPower was founded in 2001 as a software provider, and Louisville-based Genscape was founded in 1999 to provide data to traders from an array of sensors. In 2007, Genscape acquired EnvaPower.

Jonathan: Tell me more about the next company you got involved with, EnvaPower.

Hudson: That was an incredible opportunity. I was recruited to join a much earlier-stage company. EnerNOC already had over 100 people and was nearing IPO by the time I joined. EnvaPower was six or eight people. We were the first to develop independent forecasting models and services for regional power market participants, replicating what the ISOs do as they clear the day-ahead market. We built neural net-based demand forecasts. We built power flow models. We scraped data from the ISOs on outages. We grabbed fuel prices. We forecasted where the PJM market and other regional markets were going to clear for the balance of the day and for the next day — very short-term fundamental forecasting. We sold access to the reports and to our analysts on a subscription basis. That was fascinating. It was an opportunity for me to have a bigger impact. I was the first commercial hire. I headed up sales and marketing, which sounds impressive, but it was just me. [laughs] They needed someone focused on selling the product and communicating with customers. The founders ultimately wanted to see an exit. Within two years, we sold the company to Genscape, which was not accidental. A key source of data in our models came from Genscape, which had a network of thousands of sensors that spied on the power grid. If we had sold to anyone else who Genscape perceived as a competitor, they likely would have pulled our access to that important data.

If the grid is like a highway system, until very recently the speed limit was the same everywhere. Lots of efficiency was left on the table as a result. Then came new legislation that encouraged “dynamic line ratings” (DLR): an adjustable “speed limit” responsive to real-time conditions, like rough winds or a hot day, that make it trickier to push energy through a power line. Setting these ratings dynamically relies on real-time data on the state of a transmission line.

In 2004, engineer Steve Syracuse founded a company called Promethean Devices, which pioneered a sensor for collecting that data without having to make contact with the transmission line — a powerful advantage that allowed for sensor installation without shutting down the power line. Promethean was acquired by Genscape in 2014. The technology Syracuse developed was further incubated within Genscape under Hudson’s direction, alongside energy veterans Nathan Pinney and Jon Marmillo.

Jonathan: I know Genscape mostly focused on energy trading and information for traders. But was DLR part of the conversation?

Hudson: Not at all. They were solely focused on selling data and analytics to power trading, and over time, oil and gas trading market participants. The DLR idea came in when Genscape acquired a company called Promethean Devices. Genscape had these EMF (electromagnetic field) sensors that could spy on the power grid. We were concerned that someone else could come along and build a competitive product, which actually ended up happening. Promethean was a defensive acquisition. But they were building sensors not for the wholesale energy trading market, but more for dynamic line ratings. Once we acquired the company and the IP, we started exploring whether this could be an interesting new market for us.

Jonathan: Was there a particular moment where you thought, “Okay, this DLR technology could really go somewhere. We could spin this out into something?”

Hudson: The founder, Steve Syracuse, was passionate about it. The technology worked. We did some diligence on how receptive utilities might be. Oncor in Texas, AES, and Duke Energy were all interested, which was a positive sign that we might have something. If we were going to pursue that market, though, it couldn’t really exist as part of Genscape, because there’s a line between the regulated side of the utility and the deregulated side, which is trading. If asset owners were buying DLR, they would be uncomfortable with the idea that the company selling that solution was also selling data to dozens of people trading in deregulated markets. Also, selfishly, by that time I really wanted to start a company, and the stars aligned. Genscape was owned by the Daily Mail Group, which at the time was pushing Genscape toward profitability and focusing on core activities. This LineVision incubation was certainly not core. So we split.

Jonathan: There are a number of interviews out there about the early days at LineVision and experiences with getting pilot projects up and running, and then the “pilot hell” phase, and then coming out into the operational phase. What was that like at the time?

Hudson: An entrepreneur almost needs irrational optimism. [laughs] Looking back, it was completely irrational to take that leap. I ended up putting a bunch of money into it just to get it off the ground. The odds are stacked against entrepreneurs, and it’s particularly hard selling new technology to regulated utilities. There aren’t many success stories of startups that have sold technology to utilities, partly because the timeframe required to get through pilot hell and reach a scale where you’re stable and comfortable enough for utilities to contract with is probably longer than the fund life of most VCs. That’s part of the thesis of entities like Breakthrough Energy. The tough tech required here, particularly in energy, needs more patient capital. I didn’t know any of that going in, but it’s a hard lesson that comes out of it.

Jonathan: You have a lot of optimism about LineVision and the future of the energy industry. There are so many critics out there. How do you maintain that optimism?

Hudson: Some of it is just how I’m wired. I won’t say there aren’t bad days. There have definitely been periods when we’ve had near-death experiences. But from an early age, my mom used to refer to me as a cockeyed optimist, and I see that as a strength, not a weakness, if you’re going to take that leap of faith. Another key factor in getting through the tough times was having strong complementary co-founders who shared the vision.

Jonathan: What is your advice for young people who might want to eventually start some kind of entrepreneurial venture within the energy industry one day?

Hudson: One of the things I attribute our success to is partnering early with customers. I see a lot of entrepreneurs who develop great business plans and great pitch decks, but you need that reality check. You need that feedback loop. You need the short turnaround time of having a customer who says, “No, this sucks,” or “I love this. Do more of this.” They help guide your roadmap, because you can’t do it abstracted from the customer. I would also emphasize the importance of finding co-founders who are complementary to you. That was absolutely a huge factor in LineVision’s success. Having Nate Pinney as our CTO, and Jon Marmillo leading our commercial efforts, gave us a really strong foundation. We had worked together at Genscape and had a high level of trust and a shared vision, which helped us get through those tough early years. ■

HUDSON GILMER is a co-founder and the Board Chair at LineVision.

JONATHAN BELL is an electrical engineering student at Northwestern University.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.