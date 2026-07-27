April 15, 2023: Celebration

Under a cloudy Berlin sky, scores of Germans celebrated in front of an enormous yellow T. Rex. Above them stood—as it had for centuries—the Roman goddess of victory, driving her chariot onward. The paper-mâché dinosaur, claws-up on a pile of fake radwaste barrels, stood for nuclear power in Germany. They had killed it.

Posed in front of the sculpture was Heinz Smital, wielding a longsword and a shield that read, “Nuclear power? No thanks.” In an interview with Reuters, Smital vividly remembered sampling the air outside his window at the University of Vienna just a few days after Chernobyl. He was a young radiation researcher at the time, and that moment would shape the rest of his life. Today, Smital works at Greenpeace.

Before midnight, Germany’s last three nuclear power plants were unplugged from the grid, beginning a long, 15-year slog to dispose of their waste and dismantle their structures. Germany’s message rang out loud and clear in international headlines the next day: they exterminated the beast that, for decades, haunted its environmental protests and led to the creation of one of the country’s major political parties.

Smital, a protester and Greenpeace activist, poses triumphantly in an anti-nuclear celebration in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, a national monument to German unity and peace. | Image credit: Reuters

Four months later, France became Europe’s largest exporter of electricity. Energy was siphoned from France’s enormous nuclear fleet, hurried along high-voltage power lines, and rushed into Germany. The dinosaur hadn’t gone extinct; it merely hopped over the Rhine.

France derives a larger share of its electricity from nuclear power than any other country in the world. Germany, at none, represents the lowest. How could two neighboring countries arrive at such radically different places?

October 6, 1973: Crisis

A Bostonian pushes his car during the 1973 oil crisis. | Image credit: Getty Images

As millions of Israeli Jews celebrated the holiest day of their calendar, thousands of Egyptian tanks lined up to roll over the Suez while Syrian missile systems set their sights on Israel’s northern Golan Heights plateau. The Yom Kippur War began, the latest in a long string of Arab-Israeli conflicts. Across the Atlantic, America initially hesitated on airlifting aid to Israel. That hesitation broke into resolve when the Soviet Union established supply lines to Egypt and Syria, turning the conflict into yet another proxy war. In retaliation, on October 17, the Arab members of OPEC orchestrated a devastating oil embargo on the U.S. and other nations allied with Israel, which included the Netherlands.

An oil price shock ricocheted around the world. At the time, West German oil supplies leaned heavily on Dutch ports. Strict oil rations and car-free Sundays soon followed. Motorists around the world were slammed as prices shot up by 70%. France too leaned on imported oil, and soon enough, television programming was prohibited after 11 PM, and highway speed limits were lowered in an effort to save energy.

A month after the embargo was announced, the French Prime Minister, Pierre Messmer, declared over the airwaves that the country would accelerate its nuclear energy program. A man of severe countenance and a decorated military official who served under De Gaulle during the Second World War, Messmer’s announcement served as a new declaration of war. A war for energy independence.

The following year he stated, “We have almost no oil… we have much less coal than England and Germany… Our great chance is our electrical energy of nuclear origin.” The goal would be to construct thirteen new nuclear power plants, more than quadrupling France’s installed capacity at the time. The starting gun was fired.

Like France, West Germany vowed to seek energy independence from the turbulence in the Middle East through a nuclear buildout. By the time the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, West Germany had almost 30 reactors producing the electricity that made up roughly one third of the national electricity mix.

But by that time, the German anti-nuclear movement had gained unstoppable momentum. Back in February of 1975, less than a year after the Arab members of OPEC lifted their embargo, the ground was broken for a nuclear power plant in the bucolic German town of Wyhl, near the southwestern border with France. In a referendum, residents of Wyhl narrowly voted to sell the land to the plant developer, hoping for employment growth.

But soon enough, local vintners, farmers, and townspeople occupied the site in protest, standing in the path of bulldozers and trucks. They feared a warming of the Rhine and increased cloud cover from the steam coming out of the cooling towers. Two days later, television broadcasters arrived at the scene of police dragging protesters away from the encampment, and the anti-nuclear movement soon came to the forefront of the national consciousness. A few days later, some 30,000 protesters from all walks of life came to Wyhl.

In March, an administrative court decided that although the proposed plant complied with safety standards, it failed to incorporate the latest safety technology. The plant’s license was revoked. Germany became an exporter to the world of a new commodity: anti-nuclear resistance. More was soon to come.

March 25, 1979: Momentum

A tractor driving in protest of a proposed nuclear reprocessing facility. The sign reads, “Nuclear lobby! Hands off our agriculture!” | Image credit: Picture Alliance

In the midst of the second global oil crisis, this time coming from the wake of the Iranian Revolution, a convoy of over 300 tractors left the rolling meadows of northwestern Germany. The tractorcade headed in the direction of Hanover to protest a proposed nuclear waste storage facility near their land. The land was chosen for its salt caverns, optimal for safely dissipating heat from decaying radioactive waste. After what happened next, the protest would become the largest anti-nuclear protest in Germany’s history to that point.

Three days later, a plumbing malfunction occurred on the other side of the Atlantic. Two hours west of Philadelphia, a series of pumps at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant failed. The reactor, parched for cold water, automatically shut itself down. Things went haywire from there. Valves that should have closed remained stuck wide open. Instruments in the control room joined in the confusion, failing to communicate critical information to operators. Faulty assumptions in the plant’s design collided with what was quickly becoming an emergency. Thousands evacuated the surrounding area, and the partial meltdown soon made international news.

Three Mile Island threw gasoline on the political fire headed for Hanover. Some 200 tractors were added to the convoy, and by the time it settled in Hanover on the 31st, the throng had grown to 100,000. Six weeks later, the government backed down from its plans for the reprocessing facility. The beginnings of the powerful German Green Party were soon to follow, with an early version of the party coalescing that very month. It became an official federal party in January of 1980, a melting pot of student protesters, environmentalists like the anti-nuclear picketers, and political doves.

Meanwhile, the French President announced rather than backing down from nuclear, the country would accelerate its buildout, albeit with a number of precautionary control room upgrades.

April 26, 1986: Explosion

Graffiti sprayed on a house in 1986 near Frankfurt reads, “Oh God, it rains!” | Image credit: CBS

In what is now northern Ukraine, a Soviet nuclear operations team began a routine test. As with Three Mile Island, operator confusion and faulty design came to a head that morning in disaster. This time, at Chernobyl, the meltdown led to an explosion and a fallout unlike any the world had ever known. High-pressure steam rammed through the top of the reactor. The plant was designed without a containment structure to protect the outside environment, and winds swept radioactive particles westward. Due to a series of coverups initiated by the Soviet government, news was slow to spread. But a full meltdown is a hard thing to hide, and soon enough radiation measurements in Sweden were the first to herald outside investigations and a torrent of headlines to follow.

Exposure to Chernobyl’s radioactive particles in Germany amounted to a tiny fraction of ambient radiation exposure, and thus the event had no distinguishable effect on German public health. Nevertheless, environmentalists successfully lobbied for the closure of a large, 1,300-megawatt nuclear plant 90 minutes west of Frankfurt soon after.

A few months after the Chernobyl disaster, the French atomic energy commission again confirmed its staunchly pro-nuclear position.

September 6, 2010: Reversal

Greenpeace protesters in 2010 scale the facade of Angela Merkel’s party headquarters and unfurl a banner depicting Merkel raising a toast with a German nuclear executive. | Image credit: BBC

Fast forward to 2010. Trained in physics at Leipzig, Angela Merkel stood at Germany’s helm, poised to steer the country back to nuclear power through calm analysis.

After a grueling 12-hour slate of talks between senior members of Merkel’s administration, the highly-contested decision was made to extend the life of Germany’s nuclear fleet, representing a quarter of its electricity production at the time. Under the decision that Monday, much of Germany’s fleet would have lasted well into the 2030s. Merkel was hopeful, holding the life extension as a temporary bridge to get the country across to a solar and wind-powered future. Tens of thousands protested in Berlin.

Less than half a year later, a fierce battle between tectonic plates off of Japan’s eastern coast led to the most widely covered nuclear accident yet. On March 11, 2011, violent tectonic grinding set off an earthquake that was so powerful that it literally jerked part of Japan’s coast to the east by thirteen feet. A wall of water about five stories high hurtled toward the coast.

Near the ocean sat the colossal Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which represented almost 2% of the country’s installed electricity generating capacity. Water flooded the plant’s cooling systems, and the reactor cores melted within days. Over 100,000 people were evacuated—in chaos. In the days that followed the flood, fear killed more than the thing feared. Over 100 people died as a result of the trauma of the fallout evacuation. Just as with Three Mile Island, there were no recorded deaths due to radiation exposure or cases of radiation poisoning after the accident.

Three days later, Germany reeling, Merkel reversed her decision. The German parliament would soon vote to fully phase out the country’s nuclear power by 2022.

Predictably, France continued on its pro-nuclear path. Any French candidates that promised a nuclear rampdown came and went. France dug in its heels and spent billions on nuclear plant safety upgrades in the wake of lessons learned from Japan.

Today: Divergence

Cows peacefully graze near the Nogent-sur-Seine nuclear plant, about 70 miles southeast of Paris. | Image credit: The Guardian

Presently, France gets roughly 67% of its electricity from nuclear power, the highest share in the world. Germany has the lowest, now standing alongside several other EU nations like Italy, which completed a shutdown of its four reactors by the late 90s.

How did Germany and France take such wildly different paths?

Germany’s anti-nuclear movement is among the fiercest in the world, but France too has had its fair share of protests. In January of 2004, thousands of protesters marched across Paris when a new reactor technology was proposed. Many similar protests came before, and many came after.

The difference comes down to centralization. For better or for worse, France is something of a nuclear state. The French government controls the entire nuclear cycle, as it maintains full or majority ownership of Électricité de France (the country’s dominant electric utility), Orano (the third largest uranium producer in the world), and the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (the state’s energy research arm, a major player in nuclear science). In other words, the French government fully controls its nuclear fleet from the top down. The nuclear licensing process is relatively straightforward; there are limited opportunities for outside interest groups to meaningfully affect proceedings. Not so in Germany. The German government is more decentralized, and there were more in-roads for protesters to make their requests known throughout the licensing process.

And even in spite of several high-profile protests, French public opinion on the whole is significantly more supportive of nuclear power than it has been in Germany. Nuclear energy is strongly tied up with national French identity; it is a symbol of French independence. Where Germany’s anti-nuclear movement was ruggedized in the form of the Green Party, the threat of job loss from France’s enormous nuclear labor pool typically dismantles any anti-nuclear policy before it becomes reality.

January, 2027: Restart

Like a “caterpillar devouring a leaf,” a giant “scissor” machine eats its way through a nuclear power plant’s cooling tour, 60 miles south of Cologne. | Image credit: CNN

So where does this leave Germany today? Is Germany a safer, cleaner, more affordable country now that it has done away with its nuclear fleet?

A recent PwC study found that if Germany had retained its pre-Fukushima nuclear fleet, 94% of Germany’s electricity in 2024 could have come from emission-free power. That year, the country had a much dirtier electric grid than France in terms of carbon emissions. Additionally, the average price of electricity would have been 23% lower. From 2002 to 2022, Germany was a net exporter of electricity for the vast majority of those years; in the few years after the phaseout, Germany was consistently a net importer. Today, Germany still brings in far more electricity from other countries than it sends out. The country is likely looking at years of continued reliance on imports before it can domestically replace the firm, baseload generation from its now-abandoned nuclear fleet.

However, a study from the Technische Universität Berlin earlier this year granted that while emissions reductions might have been greater with the nuclear fleet intact, Germany was still able to reduce its emissions significantly. While coal’s contribution to the electricity mix increased slightly in the phaseout’s immediate wake, it eventually fell to a little over 20% from its 28% level in 2019, four years prior to the phaseout. Renewables currently sit at 57% (up from 40% in 2019) and natural gas at 17% (up from 15%).

It is largely because of its heavy reliance on renewables that German electricity ranks among the most expensive in western Europe. More expensive fuels like coal or natural gas are responsible for making up for any renewable shortfall, tying electricity prices to geopolitics. Furthermore, the country sometimes has to pay to disconnect its wind and solar whenever the grid can’t handle excess supply. Last year, Germany spent the equivalent of over $490 billion on just this.

France, on the other hand, has one of the cheapest electricity rates in the world.

But, for the sake of argument, let’s say Germany continues to decrease its carbon emissions and somehow manages to bring the price of electricity down. Germany still retains its greatest weakness of all: the fatal trifecta.

The fatal trifecta, a phrase coined by nuclear advocate Meredith Angwin, is often a precursor to widescale power blackouts in the event of an unprecedented emergency. It is a wobbly stool composed of three legs: overreliance on natural gas, on renewables, and on imports from neighboring grids.

Let’s say an especially ferocious winter storm slams Germany. Natural gas supplies become stretched thin as homes ramp up their heat. Gas pipelines soon freeze, shutting down power generation from natural gas. The country then leans heavily on its renewable fleet, only to find it largely unavailable as snow and cloudy conditions shut off solar to the north and east. Frigid conditions halt Germany’s wind fleet, also concentrated in the north. The country has nowhere left to turn but electricity imports, jacking up prices and putting the country in a precarious position if similar conditions affect its neighbors. This is a fatal trifecta. If one leg falls, the others aren’t far behind.

Nuclear power, on the other hand, typically performs incredibly well in cold conditions. Unlike natural gas-fired power plants, nuclear plants are required to keep their fuel onsite, preventing the issue of frozen supply lines.

So could Germany restart its nuclear fleet? Possibly. A group of German nuclear plant managers and technologists recently wrote an open letter to the German government. In it, they emphasize nuclear’s benefits to electricity prices and energy security through diversification. Even though the nuclear decommissioning process is well underway, a number of sites could still be reactivated if, according to the letter, demolition ceases by January of 2027. Industry expertise with German reactors and fuel infrastructure are still available domestically and abroad. Instead of spending billions on decommissioning and waste management, the same funds could satisfy the required costs of restarting nine suitable reactors across the country. Public support has also, incredibly, made something of a comeback: the majority of Germans now support nuclear power generation after some recent energy price shocks.

Nuclear is statistically far greener and safer than coal or gas-fired power generation. That includes Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima: the three lone, extreme outliers amidst an underappreciated landscape of safety. It is more firm and stable than any other source of electricity, renewable or not. Germany must halt its teardown and restart its nuclear power plants before they’re demolished. The beast that Germany slayed, the behemoth that France learned to ride into post-embargo security, must be revived. ■

JONATHAN BELL is an incoming engineer at Sargent & Lundy.

P.S. — Soon after the Three Mile Island accident, yellow T-shirts reading “I survived 3 Mile Island, I think” became available for purchase across central Pennsylvania. So did a game called “React-or,” which was won by moving across an overheating reactor and accumulating as little radiation poisoning as possible. If you become aware of memorabilia like these that are available for purchase, please inform me immediately.

Corrections: July 28, 2026 — An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the 1979 tractor convoy protest as being against a “nuclear reprocessing facility.” The actual site, Gorleben, was a proposed interim waste storage facility. Thanks to Simon M for the correction!