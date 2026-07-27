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Simon M's avatar
Simon M
1d

The Gorleben site near Hannover was never considered as a reprocessing site, but as a deep geological repository in the salt dome, for high-level waste and spent fuel, along with an intermediate storage facility (Zwischenlager) on the surface.

The site of the proposed German reprocessing facility was at Wackersdorf in Bavaria, some 500 km to the south.

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Joshua Hershey's avatar
Joshua Hershey
2d

I went to high school not far from Three Mile Island... local memory of the nuclear accident 50 years ago still holds stronger than awareness of modern nuclear safety. Sadly, all it takes is one bad experience to cloud out a thousand ordinary successes. We need better energy education. Keep it up!

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