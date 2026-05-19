The InterTie

The InterTie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
3d

Wonderful interview!

Reply
Share
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3d

Great interview, Jonathan! I've been working on nuclear power advocacy https://greennuke.substack.com/ for over a decade. One of the first people I began working with was Meredith. She is one of my inspirations. I learned new aspects of Meredith's history from your interview. I'm only 74.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jonathan Bell and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Bell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture