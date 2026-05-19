Last Friday, I had the privilege of speaking with a woman known in the energy industry as the “Electric Grandma,” Meredith Angwin. Angwin is a towering figure in the power world, widely respected for her advocacy work in nuclear power. In 2012, she was awarded one of the American Nuclear Society’s highest honors, a Presidential Citation, for her pro-nuclear advocacy work on behalf of Vermont’s first and only nuclear power plant, the Vermont Yankee. Eight years later, Angwin published the book Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid, which in many ways predicted the Texas power crisis the following year.

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Meredith Angwin was born in Chicago in 1945 and grew up in Hyde Park.

Jonathan: Your parents both went to UChicago, right?

Meredith: Yes, they both went to the University of Chicago and my aunt, my mother’s sister went to the University of Chicago and our daughter went to the University of Chicago. Our son, however, said that Chicago had a major drawback. There were no mountains nearby.

Jonathan: [laughs] That’s very fair. What did your parents study there?

Meredith: Oh, they were in a different era. They studied political science. As far as I could tell, everybody in that era studied political science.

Jonathan: And what did they do for work?

Meredith: My mother was a school teacher [in the Chicago public schools], and my father did various things, mostly in the not-for-profit or governmental sectors. My parents got divorced when I was about five, and so I really didn’t trace my father’s career all that much. I didn’t live with him, and I saw him once a week, and then as I got older it was less often.

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In 1946, as the Manhattan Project began its transition from bomb development to broader nuclear research, a young Jewish Naval engineer named Hyman Rickover visited Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 25 miles west of Knoxville. It was there that Rickover realized that the very force used to decimate Hiroshima and Nagasaki might safely propel the Navy’s submarines. Nine years later, the first nuclear submarine traveled out to sea. It used a particular type of nuclear reactor known as a “pressurized water reactor” – the most common type of reactor in operation to this day. Meanwhile, Chicago and other major cities around the world had a massive air pollution problem. Burning coal was still the primary method for heating homes and creating electricity. But it came at a heavy cost. A thick smog, yellowish at times, hung over the city. Coal dust blackened window sills. In 1952, industrial smog killed 4,000 Londoners. Utilities began turning to the nuclear power that Rickover’s team pioneered in search of cleaner ways of generating electricity.

Hyman Rickover aboard the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus . | Image credit: Wikipedia

Jonathan: I read that your mom was a huge fan of Hyman Rickover, which I think was probably pretty rare for the time. Is that fair?

Meredith: It was probably rare to some extent, but you have to go back to that time in the ‘50s where Eisenhower was making his Atoms for Peace thing, and as a Jew and my mother was Jewish, we just loved the idea that Hyman Rickover was rising in the Navy, and he was doing great things. I don’t think it had a whole lot to do actually with any knowledge of atomic power. I think it had to do with the view of the times and the fact that Rickover was Jewish.

Jonathan: Tell me more about that. Do you remember conversations with your mom about him? What would she say about him?

Meredith: I mean, she was a fan. It wasn’t what we talked about a lot. She was also in a group about stopping atmospheric [nuclear] testing, but she never had a problem distinguishing atmospheric testing from atomic energy. She always was like, “Oh, the atom could do great things for us, and Rickover’s doing great things for us, and we should stop throwing it into the atmosphere all the time. That’s not right.”

Jonathan: Was that nuanced view that she had, about atomic power being so great, rare for the time, or was there a lot of optimism?

Meredith: I don’t know. I think it was rare for the time. Though it might have been more common among Jewish people who admired Rickover, you know? I mean, we were building a lot of nuclear power plants in those days. Most of the building of power plants happened between ‘60 and ‘80 or something like that. I was a little kid. I’m 81 now– well, I’m not 81 until later this month. By golly, I’m just a kid of 80. [laughs] Anyway, in those days there wasn’t as much anti-nuclear because there was a hope [around] nuclear, especially in Chicago. We had the most awful air. It was dreadful. And people were hopeful that nuclear would help clean that up, which of course it did. When I was a little kid, there was a killer smog in London and a lot of people died, and it was mainly because London ran on coal just like Chicago did. But Chicago managed to not have such an atmospheric inversion as the one that killed all the people in London.

Jonathan: Tell me more about that time. Did it kind of just feel like a way of life, that this pollution is just “the way it is?”

Meredith: There were people who would say, “You know that living in the city is like smoking two packs a day.” Living in the city was the equivalent of being a heavy smoker. There was pushback against the pollution. But in the meantime, that’s what we had. First of all, it was what made our electricity, and there wasn’t a lot of pollution control put on it. And secondly, Chicago, at least the Hyde Park neighborhood, had coal dumped on the street. There was coal dust all around the basements. It was just the way things were. You had to wipe off the window sills most days because they would get black.

Jonathan: Did that motivate you at all to study science?

Meredith: No, I didn’t really think of it as “I’m gonna work on pollution control when I grow up.” The pollution was pollution. That’s what existed. I realized people were trying to do something about it, but I didn’t think, “Oh, that’s my aim in life.” Growing up in Chicago in a Jewish community and in the University of Chicago area, which is very academic, it didn’t occur to me to become an engineer of any kind. I was going to be on a scientific track. And of the different scientific tracks available, I felt that chemistry was the best. The physics majors all seemed to wanna do something huge. They wanted to top Einstein. I mean, they didn’t really, but that’s how they presented themselves. And the biology majors were more in-tune with what I wanted, but I didn’t want to work in biology particularly. I wanted to work on something that seemed less uncertain. I thought I’d be better off in chemistry, and I always liked chemistry.

Jonathan: If I went back and met you while you were in high school, what would my first impression have been?

Meredith: You would’ve spoken to someone who was shy and not shy in different areas. I really enjoyed being in the science club, and I enjoyed field trips that we took in science classes, and I had friends. But I wasn’t really in the “in” crowd. There were two “in” crowds, and I wasn’t in either of them. [laughs] But I had friends, that’s what mattered to me. And to some extent, that’s been my life all the time. I’m not asked to join a sorority, but I had friends, and I had interests, and it was great.

Jonathan: I remember reading that your father would take you to the Museum of Science and Industry. What were those trips like?

Meredith: Oh, the trips were great. We went so often that I practically had the place memorized. We went so often because it was free. When my mother and father were married, there was some car accident that I don’t know much about, but it was caused by my father, and my mother was hurt in it, and she really didn’t want me being driven anywhere by my father. So he would take me on the bus or we would walk over to the Museum of Science and Industry. He knew I loved it, and sometimes he would buy me a book or sometimes we would go visit the submarine. Sometimes he would pay for me to take this little coal train underground. It was fun.

Jonathan: I used to live in the Chicago area, and I have lots of memories of seeing the submarine and the coal mine tour. Those were some very fun things for me too. I want to talk a little bit more about your experience in high school. Unfortunately you experienced some pretty blatant sexism. Can you tell me more about what happened?

Meredith: Some of the teachers were really great and welcoming. A lot of them were. Most of them were. But there were some that weren’t so welcoming to women in their classrooms. And I unfortunately got one of them. I don’t remember what he said to me, but it was very insulting, and I was a quiet little kid. I wasn’t one of the ones who was trying to get the teacher’s goat or anything. I had a scholarship. I didn’t wanna make waves. But whatever he said to me, I apparently said something back, and he insisted that I couldn’t come back to his classroom unless I brought my mother to school. Well, my mother was a single mother, and she had to take a day off work to come to school. This was a big deal for us. And so I was like, “Oh, my Lord.” And the one thing I remember about it is that he picked on girls. It wasn’t anything I could talk to people about because I was a scholarship student, and the other kids mostly weren’t. I didn’t want to tell people my mother had to come to school and she had to take a day off work. I really haven’t talked about it much.

Jonathan: What was your mindset around all of that?

Meredith: My mindset was that he wasn’t gonna control my life. He might wanna throw me out of the class, but I was an excellent student, and so he didn’t have a lot to go on except his anger at me. I thought, “You know, you’re not gonna stop me. I’m gonna be a scientist, and you’re not going to stop me.” That was very important to me. He wasn’t gonna be the one who said something so bad and made me drop out of science. No, not happening.

Jonathan: Do you remember a specific day when that mindset got hammered in for you, or was it more of a gradual process?

Meredith: It was more gradual. I think part of it was that there was conversation in my family about how the Navy was treating Hyman Rickover, and that was partially antisemitism on the Navy’s part. And so I thought if Rickover can push through this kind of thing... I mean, it wasn’t antisemitism. I’m not accusing that teacher of being antisemitic. A girl of any race, creed, or religion would have had the same problems with him.

In 1962, Angwin started college at the University of Chicago, where twenty years ago Enrico Fermi built the first nuclear reactor. It was there that she became friends with Alexandra Navrotsky. Navrotsky, advised by the same professor as Angwin, would go on to become a renowned physical chemist. It was also at UChicago that Meredith Angwin would meet her future husband, George.

Jonathan: You went to UChicago for college and became interested in physical chemistry (and later geothermal energy) through rock hunts with your friend Alex. Tell me more about that.

Meredith: Alex was so interested in it, and it was just really fun, and she knew so much about it. She had necklaces made from rocks that she had found, and I thought that was super cool.

Jonathan: I wanna talk about a certain math major that you met at UChicago named George Angwin. Was it a physics class where you first met?

Meredith: [laughs] Yes. It was a physics class that required calculus to enter it. There are different tracks of physics, and this one was for the geeks, the math majors, the physical chemistry majors, the physics majors. There were three girls, and there were about 65 boys. [George] wanted to be my lab partner, and I didn’t want him to be my lab partner, and the reason was he had been in and out of the Navy, and so he was older. And I thought this guy could be weird, dangerous, whatever, just ‘cause he’d been in the Navy. I thought, well, I’m gonna go to Hillel House and meet somebody my own age, and that’s what I did. So George was still interested in me, and so he said, “Well, we’re both in the same physics class. Would you like to study together sometimes?” I said, “Sure, I can do that.” We weren’t dating, but we became very good friends, and eventually we got married. This fall we will have been married 61 years, ‘cause I married at 20 and I’m gonna be 81 in a few days.

Jonathan: You studied together, but when did things transition outside that context?

Meredith: I mean, it wasn’t a movie, but it turned out that we became more aware that we were not just interested in solving physics problems together. We both had a big interest in music, and there were a lot of free concerts at the University of Chicago, and we used to go to them, and that was really nice. We’d do other things, go to Court Theatre or whatever. That’s very geeky of us, but that’s the way it was. Of course, [UChicago] did not have a football team at the time. So we couldn’t have gone to football games even if we had been desperate to go to football games... which we weren’t. [laughs]

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After a move to Ithaca, New York and then Normal, Illinois, the Angwins eventually settled in the California Bay Area. In December of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency was created in response to the surging environmental movement. The EPA lost no time in passing pollution control regulations for cars, power plants, and factories, including tamping down on nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution.

LA smog in the 1970s. | Image credit: Reddit

Jonathan: You did some consulting work in the Bay Area and eventually got a job at a small engineering firm called Acurex, right?

Meredith: Yeah, Acurex. The Clean Air Act had just passed, and Acurex had a lot of people who wanted to do better for the world than what they had been doing. Acurex was actually started as a Department of Defense contractor, but they had expertise that could be applied other places. They began writing proposals to the new Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency that was new also. It was really very exciting. In California, the biggest problem was nitrogen oxides. If you were standing on the hills in Palo Alto and you looked across the bay, you could see brown haze everywhere. That was the nitrogen oxide smog. There was a lot of activity to try and control that smog and burn hydrocarbons without making so much smog. It was actually quite successful. I really felt proud to be part of that.

Jonathan: So Acurex was a consulting firm, working with utilities?

Meredith: Yes, we did consulting with utilities and with the Department of Energy, and with the California Air Resources Board and the EPA. If you can think of ways to lower the amount of smog in California in those days, it was a wonderful thing to do, and everybody wanted you to do it.

Jonathan: Tell me about a man named Carl Moyer.

Meredith: He was one of the important people in Acurex when it was Department of Defense-oriented, but he and George Offen were the two people that really pushed it toward NOx control. There’s a Carl Moyer Award in NOx that the State of California gives ‘cause of all the great things he did. And he was very supportive of what I was doing. I worked indirectly for him. It was just good to know someone like that.

Jonathan: How did he support you?

Meredith: He would encourage me, and he would ask good questions. There was a question of how important catalysts were in NOx control. Now, catalysts are very important in NOx control when the catalysts are being applied to the exhaust stream, but there was interest in putting those catalysts in the combustion area. And so one of the problems was that the catalysts were mostly platinum, and they evaporated in the combustion area after a certain amount of time. We were trying to build ceramics that would incorporate catalysts. So he was very encouraging about that. He was a very, very good scientist and a very kind man.

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In 1965, a blackout of unprecedented scale rippled through the Northeast, leaving millions without power. Following a wave of Congressional hearings, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) was established in Palo Alto in 1972.

Stranded subway passengers exiting a tunnel during the 1965 blackout. | Image credit: Boston.com

Jonathan: Eventually, you got involved with the Electric Power Research Institute. What was the culture there like at the time?

Meredith: I joined geothermal, ‘cause that’s what I had wanted to work on. I really did like it. It was quite an education because at Acurex, I went into the lab a lot, but I didn’t go on field trips. In geothermal [at EPRI], I went out to wellheads, I went to geothermal sites. I was learning a lot about the West and about how things are done, I thought it was fabulous. It turned out that the water chemistry in geothermal caused similar kinds of corrosion in nuclear steam generators. So we began having joint meetings with the nuclear people, and then eventually the nuclear people asked me to join them. So that’s how I got into nuclear.

Jonathan: Around that time when you were first getting into nuclear, tell me more about how you were feeling towards it at the time.

Meredith: Because of Rickover, I thought it was probably a good thing, but like anybody who has not been around nuclear, I was terrified of radiation. Later I began to realize that, yes, of course it can kill you, but so can most of the chemicals in my lab. It wasn’t some kind of uniquely horrible thing, but it took me a long time to realize that, and a lot of help from people who were more knowledgeable about nuclear. They were very good science communicators.

Jonathan: That would kickstart a lot of your work in nuclear and advocacy. Tell me more about that.

Meredith: The myths around nuclear were huge. I decided that the way to deal with some of these myths was to write a mystery novel, which would be set in a nuclear plant. And the idea was it wouldn’t be how the plant melted down, it would be like this guy sleeping with the wrong woman, and he kills that guy, and you know. The trouble is I’d visited a lot of nuclear plants, but I hadn’t actually worked at one. So I was looking for someone who worked at a nuclear plant who could review the book. I saw a pro-nuclear letter in our local newspaper, and at that point I had retired, which is why I had all this time to write. So I asked Howard Shaffer (the author of the letter) to review the book. He said he would, but he wanted me to help him with his nuclear advocacy, at least by coming to a meeting where he would speak. So I went to the meeting, and I realized I was a very naive person in a way. I had no idea the shouting and the costumes and the disruption that the anti-nuclear people kept causing at meetings. There was this guy who would be walking behind the speakers and shouting over them, and I was like, “Whoa.” I was used to Robert’s Rules of Order stuff. I read about the meeting in the paper the next day, and there was no mention of all the shouting. All as if they had been talking very politely, and I thought, “This is not right.” I decided one thing that you could do at that point, you still can, is I started a blog about Vermont Yankee, where I would give what I saw at these meetings and what I knew about. The blog ended up having a lot of followers, and that was great. Also, it gave me some reason to be asking questions. What do you mean by “The grid operator wouldn’t let you drop out of the auction?” What does that mean? I began asking all these questions. The net result was my blog covered many topics related to Vermont Yankee. Somebody who was in the consumer liaison group at our grid operator, ISO New England, contacted me and said, “Would you like to join that group?” The long and short of it is that I joined the consumer liaison group’s steering committee called the coordinating committee, and that’s when I really began to learn about the grid. I also realized that unlike being in favor of Vermont Yankee, where I could explain things pretty simply, explaining the grid was, oh, you had to go way back. And so I ended up writing a book because I said, “Well, I can’t just spend an hour every time somebody asks me a question.”

Darkness over Austin during Winter Storm Uri, 2021. | Image credit: CBS Austin

Jonathan: It was crazy to see how your book, Shorting the Grid, came out right before the huge winter storm that hit Texas.

Meredith: [laughs] One of my friends said, “Great publicity, Meredith. How did you arrange the storm in Texas?” I said, “No, I didn’t. I just predicted that sort of thing would happen.”

Jonathan: So now you’ve been writing on Substack under the name “The Electric Grandma.” Tell me more about your grandkids.

Meredith: Four grandchildren, two are my daughter’s and two are my son’s. One of my daughter’s kids is graduating from Barnard this spring, and the other one is graduating from high school. Meanwhile, our son has two children, and they’re graduating from sixth grade. Recently, we mostly have been going to gardens. There are so many beautiful gardens, and we’ve also been taking them to shows. Our daughter and son-in-law and their two kids and me and George went to see Proof on Broadway. It’s about a mathematician and her father.

Jonathan: What makes you hopeful about your grandkids’ future?

Meredith: I’m hopeful about the future because people are beginning to appreciate the value of electricity and the value of nuclear. For a long time it was de rigueur to be anti-nuclear and to say we’ve gotta cut back on electricity. “The most important thing you can do with electricity is not use it.” [laughs] No, that’s not right. And I think that it’s much more hopeful now that people are getting a more reasoned, even view of the pros and cons of different energy productions, of the desperate situation of people who don’t have electricity. People are waking up to the importance of these things, of energy, electricity, and reliability, for human life. ■

MEREDITH ANGWIN writes about energy on Substack at The Electric Grandma. Her latest book, Shorting the Grid, can be purchased from Amazon.

JONATHAN BELL is an electrical engineering student at Northwestern University.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Corrections: May 20, 2026 – An earlier version of this article incorrectly spelled the name of the Acurex Corporation as “Accurex.” It has also been clarified that George Offen worked with Meredith Angwin and Carl Moyer at Acurex, not George Angwin.